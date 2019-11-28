UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerns On Smart Speakers' Eavesdropping Justified, But Slightly Exaggerated - Canalys

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Concerns on Smart Speakers' Eavesdropping Justified, But Slightly Exaggerated - Canalys

While fears that smart speakers may record users' private conversations are indeed justified, the public and media that highlight such risks forget that smartphones pose the same danger of recording data to be used to the advantage of tech giants, Ben Stanton, senior analyst with Canalys, an international tech-research company, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) While fears that smart speakers may record users' private conversations are indeed justified, the public and media that highlight such risks forget that smartphones pose the same danger of recording data to be used to the advantage of tech giants, Ben Stanton, senior analyst with Canalys, an international tech-research company, told Sputnik.

Amazon's Alexa smart speaker as well as Google's Home smart speaker have both been exposed by media for eavesdropping conversations of their owners. Both companies have admitted that they store users' conversations and in some cases even listen to it, but pledged that the data, if recorded, is used to improve products and services. The tech giants also pointed out that the users may switch off voice recording even though that would limit the functionality of a device.

"Every one of the American major companies � Amazon, Google and Apple � have all been caught out with wire recording. It is a huge issue ... For some reason the speakers are seen to be insecure, yet as for smartphones people do not take care. We take smartphones to most critical business meetings, the most secretive government meetings are always on microphones but people don't seem to care. It is just a brand problem for speakers at this stage, I think in a couple of years we will get over it," Stanton said on the sidelines of the Conversations Conference on artificial intelligence, which was held in Moscow.

He noted that it was easier for the authorities and companies worldwide to manipulate public opinion through smart speakers, as such devices may limit the variety of opinions catered when used by the people to read the news out loud.

"I would say that probably voice is more dangerous than displayed content in terms of government and companies trying to create anchors for their own message. The way it manifests in voice is, for example, if you get your news via voice speaker or if you do internet search via voice speaker, it is very easy for the platform to narrow and push you down to one channel if asked for news or let's say for the 2020 US election. It is very easy to see how that could be manipulated into you receiving one side of the argument," Stanton said.

The leading tech giants such as Google and Facebook also need to halt political advertisement following the example of Twitter, the analyst underlined.

Smart speakers are gaining in popularity worldwide as almost 200 million smart speakers have been sold globally so far, while the sales are estimated at $16 billion. By 2023, a total of 589 million smart speakers are expected to be in use, according to figures by Canalys.

Related Topics

Election Internet Google Business Moscow Facebook Twitter Company Same May 2020 Apple Media All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

NPM Group CEO wins ‘Female Leader of the Year’ ..

4 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa will remain Army Chief for another six m ..

14 minutes ago

More Chinese investors eyeing Dubai’s warehousin ..

16 minutes ago

101 mauzas computerized in Multan zone for E-abaya ..

15 minutes ago

PM asks CCP to workout rules on stability in commo ..

10 minutes ago

Eight arrested for gambling in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.