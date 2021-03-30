Concerns Over COVID-19 Drop in UK by 23 Points Since February Amid Vaccination Drive- Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Public concern over the coronavirus has significantly decreased in the United Kingdom since February, but the pandemic remains the number one challenge the country faces, a fresh Ipsos MORI Issues Index poll showed on Tuesday.

According to the survey, 49 percent of the respondents named COVID-19 one of the biggest issues for the UK to deal with, which is 23 percent lower than a month ago. Particularly, the rate of those who see the coronavirus as the only major issue has dropped from 57 percent in February to 34 percent in March. However, the pandemic still tops the list of concerns faced by the country and is followed by the state of the economy and the Brexit issue, which stand at 36 percent and 26 percent, respectively.

"This month's issues index suggests the public may feel the end of the pandemic is in sight. While half still see Covid-19 as a big issue for the country, this is significantly lower than last month, when three quarters felt the same way. Concern is notably lower among older age groups, which may suggest the vaccination campaign is having an impact on public perceptions - although worries are also lower among the youngest Britons who will not yet have been vaccinated," Mike Clemence, Associate Research Director at Ipsos MORI, said.

In particular, 44 percent among those aged 18-34, 43 percent in the 55+ age group, 39 percent of 65-year-old and over voiced concern over COVID-19, while the proportion claiming the same in the age group of 35-54 stood at 59 percent.

The poll also showed a rise in concerns over other issues, such as the national healthcare system, poverty, education, housing, and others.

The survey was conducted via phone among 1,009 people aged over 18 from March 5-11.

According to official figures, to date, over 30.4 million people in the UK or 57 percent of citizens aged over 18 have been administered the first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines since the inoculation campaign began in December 2020, and nearly 3.7 million of them have received a second shot.