Concessions Required From Both Sides in Russia-US Talks in Geneva - Expert

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Concessions will be required from both sides in bilateral talks between Russia and the United States in Geneva on strategic stability and security in Europe, Sven Biscop, professor at Ghent University and fellow of the European Security and Defense College, told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who is leading the Russian delegation at the talks, said Sunday that Moscow could not rule out that the negotiations would end after just one meeting if the other side failed to respond constructively. Moscow regrets the other side's insistence on unilateral concessions and will not give in to pressure, the diplomat told Sputnik. Meanwhile, a senior US administration official said a day earlier that Washington would not discuss scaling down US presence in Europe but would be open to talking about both the US and Russia curbing military exercises close to each other's territories.

Biscop believes there is no real emergency for the talks, as tensions around Ukraine have been consistently brewing since 2014, and the recent movement of Russian troops near the border can be seen as an artificial escalation. However, American and Russian leaders agreed that it was time to "start talks quickly" to move forward on US-Russia strategic armaments, NATO-Russia relations and security in Europe, linked mainly to Ukraine, Biscop said.

The talks are well-structured, with the sides meeting in different formats, bilaterally, under NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, he noted. But the issues under discussion will not be resolved in a few days or weeks, Biscop said.

The talks will help define a negotiations process if both parties are ready for serious and in-depth work, the expert said. But there should be no illusions: the starting positions of the US and Russia are very far from each other, he said.

"In this type of negotiation, and the interlocutors know each other well, concessions have to be made on both sides. The priorities are, on the one hand, the redefinition of the security architecture between the nuclear superpowers, and, on the other hand, the situation in Ukraine," Biscop said.

Progress might be made relatively quickly on the first point, namely concerning security architecture and armaments, according to the expert.

"Moscow calls for the removal of certain positions and weapons systems in Europe within NATO countries, and obviously one expects a similar demand from the West to reduce armaments in parallel. The Russians will speak, for example, of the Baltic countries and Poland, the West will speak of Kaliningrad," Biscop said.

At the same time, making progress on strategic armaments will prove difficult if nothing changes on the Ukraine issue, he said. At each step there must be concessions on both sides, the expert stressed.

"If ultimately NATO is committed to accept that Ukraine does not become a member of NATO, that should mean a strong concession opposite, such as the return of Donbas to Ukraine and Russian withdrawal. Will there be confidence enough to progress? It's hard to say. These kinds of negotiations take a long time: first there is the political agreement, but then there is also the technical details. It is very important," Biscop said.

On the plus side, the expert thinks that both sides are genuinely ready to begin real negotiations. While Ukraine is a candidate to join NATO, the alliance is not obliged to accept it and a risk analysis will be required first, he noted.

"The alliance might consider that the best way to defend its security interest would be to have a democratic Ukraine as a buffer state, but this also involves significant aid to Ukraine. It's realistic," Biscop explained.

There are still many issues that need to be addressed, such as Moscow's security strategy and a realistic European security architecture that will serve interests of all parties involved, the expert said. Negotiators will definitely need time to organize their proceedings and make any progress, so no quick conclusions should be expected, Biscop concluded.