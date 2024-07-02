Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Making concessions to Taliban authorities by excluding civil society groups from UN-hosted talks was a price worth paying for further engagement, the EU's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday.

"To have the opportunity to talk with the Taliban, and they came, and to talk with these individuals, civil society, private sector, and they came... I think this was worth it", Tomas Niklasson told AFP.

"I think it was a good discussion. We know the controversy around the event. Some civil society members have boycotted it for various reasons and I understand the reasons," he added at the end of the Tuesday talks.

The UN-hosted talks began on Sunday and were the third such meeting to be held in Qatar in a little over a year, but the first to include the Taliban authorities who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Niklasson said the talks with the Taliban government delegation to discuss increasing engagement with Afghanistan and a more coordinated response to the country, including economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts, had been "a good starting point".

Though he explained there had been "no commitment to change anything on their side and no commitment on our side to do anything more at this stage", the EU envoy said the meetings with the Taliban authorities had been "better than I feared".

He said conversations on private sector and market access had been positive and an area where "we find a lot of common ground".

- 'Willingness to continue' -

Plans for further UN talks with the Taliban government have not been confirmed but Niklasson said the authorities had "clearly expressed an interest and a willingness to continue".

"But I think for that we will need to solidly prepare meetings," he added.

In the opening session of their meetings with more than 20 assembled special envoys and UN officials the Taliban delegation said diplomats should "find ways of interaction and understanding rather than confrontation", despite "natural" differences in policy.

"Like any sovereign state, we uphold certain religious and cultural values and public aspirations that must be acknowledged," the head of the Taliban delegation, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The delegation also pressed to end international sanctions with Mujahid questioning whether ongoing sanctions were "fair practice" after "wars and insecurity for almost half a century as a result of foreign invasions and interference".

Niklasson explained the EU has implemented UN sanctions and, as such, their removal would "have to be dealt with the Security Council".