Open Menu

Concessions To Taliban Govt 'worth It' For Doha Talks: EU Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM

Concessions to Taliban govt 'worth it' for Doha talks: EU envoy

Making concessions to Taliban authorities by excluding civil society groups from UN-hosted talks was a price worth paying for further engagement, the EU's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Making concessions to Taliban authorities by excluding civil society groups from UN-hosted talks was a price worth paying for further engagement, the EU's special envoy to Afghanistan said Tuesday.

"To have the opportunity to talk with the Taliban, and they came, and to talk with these individuals, civil society, private sector, and they came... I think this was worth it", Tomas Niklasson told AFP.

"I think it was a good discussion. We know the controversy around the event. Some civil society members have boycotted it for various reasons and I understand the reasons," he added at the end of the Tuesday talks.

The UN-hosted talks began on Sunday and were the third such meeting to be held in Qatar in a little over a year, but the first to include the Taliban authorities who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Niklasson said the talks with the Taliban government delegation to discuss increasing engagement with Afghanistan and a more coordinated response to the country, including economic issues and counter-narcotics efforts, had been "a good starting point".

Though he explained there had been "no commitment to change anything on their side and no commitment on our side to do anything more at this stage", the EU envoy said the meetings with the Taliban authorities had been "better than I feared".

He said conversations on private sector and market access had been positive and an area where "we find a lot of common ground".

- 'Willingness to continue' -

Plans for further UN talks with the Taliban government have not been confirmed but Niklasson said the authorities had "clearly expressed an interest and a willingness to continue".

"But I think for that we will need to solidly prepare meetings," he added.

In the opening session of their meetings with more than 20 assembled special envoys and UN officials the Taliban delegation said diplomats should "find ways of interaction and understanding rather than confrontation", despite "natural" differences in policy.

"Like any sovereign state, we uphold certain religious and cultural values and public aspirations that must be acknowledged," the head of the Taliban delegation, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The delegation also pressed to end international sanctions with Mujahid questioning whether ongoing sanctions were "fair practice" after "wars and insecurity for almost half a century as a result of foreign invasions and interference".

Niklasson explained the EU has implemented UN sanctions and, as such, their removal would "have to be dealt with the Security Council".

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Century United Nations Civil Society Qatar Price Sunday Market Event From Government

Recent Stories

Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing

Official of SSGC dies in Quetta firing

2 seconds ago
 PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Paki ..

PM wants expansion of bilateral trade between Pakistan, Tajikistan through enhan ..

4 seconds ago
 Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnes ..

Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector ..

8 minutes ago
 3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 drowned in Jehlum stream

3 minutes ago
 Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for co ..

Sanaulla pays tribute to sports journalists for contributions to development of ..

3 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in ..

Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city

3 minutes ago
Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling ac ..

Dhai Chaal leaves spectators proud on thrilling action, lively music based on re ..

3 minutes ago
 No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violen ..

No talks with PTI without condemning May 09 violence: IIP Leader

3 minutes ago
 Training completed for New Gwadar International Ai ..

Training completed for New Gwadar International Airport in Hainan, China

19 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Belarus agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

20 seconds ago
 Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant ..

Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB

22 seconds ago
 TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

TMAs directed to reduce expenditure on fuel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World