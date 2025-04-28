Conclave To Elect New Pope Starts May 7
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Catholic cardinals will meet on May 7 to start voting for a new pope, the Vatican announced on Monday, a week after the death of Pope Francis.
So-called "Princes of the Church" under the age of 80 will meet in the Sistine Chapel to choose a new religious leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
The date was decided at meeting of cardinals of all ages early Monday, two days after the funeral of Francis, who died on April 21 aged 88.
The Church's 252 cardinals were called back to Rome after the Argentine's death, although only 135 are eligible to vote in the conclave.
They hail from all corners of the globe and many of them do not know each other.
But they already had four meetings last week, so-called "general congregations", where they began to get better acquainted.
Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 83, a former head of the Italian bishops' conference, said there was a "beautiful, fraternal atmosphere".
"Of course, there may be some difficulties because the voters have never been so numerous and not everyone knows each other," he told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.
The Vatican on Monday closed the Sistine Chapel, where voting will take place under Michelangelo's 16th-century ceiling frescoes, to begin preparations.
So far there are few clues as to who cardinals might choose.
"I believe that if Francis has been the pope of surprises, this conclave will be too, as it is not at all predictable," Spanish Cardinal Jose Cobo told El Pais in an interview published on Sunday.
Francis was laid to rest on Saturday with a funeral and burial ceremony that drew 400,000 people to St Peter's Square and beyond, including royalty, world leaders and ordinary pilgrims.
On Sunday, about 70,000 mourners filed past his marble tomb in the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, after the "pope of the poor" opted to be buried outside the Vatican's walls.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 72 minutes ago
-
Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May2 minutes ago
-
China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident52 minutes ago
-
Germany's next cabinet under leader-in-waiting Merz takes shape52 minutes ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions key to peace1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award1 hour ago
-
Advent of Holy Journey: All arrangements finalized for smooth Hajj Operations, Director Madinah1 hour ago
-
China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says2 hours ago
-
France arrests 25 in police raids after prison attacks2 hours ago
-
China expresses deep condolences over port explosion in Iran2 hours ago
-
French mosque murder suspect arrested in Italy2 hours ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win2 hours ago