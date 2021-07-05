UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concluding Talks On JCPOA Restoration By July 15 Not Possible - Russia's Ulyanov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Concluding Talks on JCPOA Restoration by July 15 Not Possible - Russia's Ulyanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) It is impossible to conclude negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the deal's anniversary on July 15, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"The hiatus in the Vienna talks to rebuild the #JCPOA is longer than expected. Obviously, given the recent presidential elections, Iran needs more time to prepare. Expectations to complete the process by the 6th anniversary of the nuclear deal were not met," Ulyanov tweeted.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Vienna July

Recent Stories

UAE grants &#039;Golden Residency&#039; to top hig ..

7 minutes ago

FATF will take notice against India over its role ..

8 minutes ago

&#039;Cultural exchange makes us all stronger&#039 ..

52 minutes ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Over 183.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.