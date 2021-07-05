MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) It is impossible to conclude negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by the deal's anniversary on July 15, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"The hiatus in the Vienna talks to rebuild the #JCPOA is longer than expected. Obviously, given the recent presidential elections, Iran needs more time to prepare. Expectations to complete the process by the 6th anniversary of the nuclear deal were not met," Ulyanov tweeted.