Conclusion Of NIDLP's Participation In The VivaTech Exhibition In Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) concluded its participation in the VivaTech exhibition, which was held at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (VIPARIS) from May 22 to 25.

The participation involved a detailed definition of the roles, objectives, and initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The exhibition offered a space for the work of male and female business pioneers from the “1 K Mile” program, through which they showcased their innovative solutions and technical products to investors, international companies, experts and specialists.

The CEO of the NIDLP Eng. Suliman Al-Mazroua gave a speech during the exhibition in Business France, during which he portrayed the competitive advantages of the Kingdom as an attractive investment environment through the empowerment prospects of Saudi Vision 2030.

During the exhibition, Al-Mazroua visited a group of International companies including: Wingcopter, LVMH, Peugeot, DEMREA, Enchanted Tools, and Software Republique.

More than 165,000 people visited the exhibition and more than 13,500 startup companies, nearly 2,800 exhibitors, and more than 450 speakers participated in its events.

