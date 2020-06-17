'Concrete evidence' that Madeleine McCann is dead: German prosecutor

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Authorities in Germany have "concrete evidence" that missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead, Brunswick prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told AFP Wednesday.

"It is concrete evidence, facts that we have, not mere indications," Wolters said, adding that he was unable to disclose exact information.

"We have no forensic evidence of Madeleine's death, such as a corpse," he added.