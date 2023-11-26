Concurrent to the General Assembly for selecting the host country for Expo 2030, Ministry of Media to host 'Media Oasis'

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Media will host the second international edition of the "Media Oasis" in Paris, France, from November 26 to 28, 2023. This event will coincide with the Kingdom's participation in the 173rd General Assembly to select the host country for Expo 2030.

The second international edition of "Media Oasis" follows the first edition held by the ministry in New Delhi, which coincided with the Kingdom's participation in the G20 Summit last September. This is the fifth edition of the event overall.

This edition of the "Media Oasis" aims to highlight the Kingdom's transformation by showcasing its major national projects. It does this by leveraging the presence of international media to cover the event, conducting interviews with Kingdom officials in advanced studios and technological spaces set up by the Oasis.

This setup is located amidst pavilions exhibiting qualitative projects and national initiatives, creating a dynamic and interactive atmosphere for media coverage.

Media Oasis aims to provide cutting-edge media services to journalists and visitors by hosting a variety of local and international media outlets, including journalists covering the 173rd General Assembly sessions.

The second international edition of the “Media Oasis” and the fifth edition overall, was created in recognition of the Kingdom's important media presence in global forums and international conferences. It aims to redefine the concept of traditional media centers in order to leave a positive impression of the Kingdom's transformative developments in various fields.