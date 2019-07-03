Condemnation as 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

More than 40 migrants were killed in a late night air strike on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, triggering international outcry at the bloodshed on Wednesda

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :More than 40 migrants were killed in a late night air strike on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, triggering international outcry at the bloodshed on Wednesday.

The strike "clearly could constitute a war crime", said UN envoy to Libya Ghassan Salame.

"It killed, by surprise, innocent people whose dire conditions forced them to be in that shelter", he added in a statement.

Bodies were strewn on the floor of the hangar, mixed with the belongings and blood-soaked clothes of migrants, an AFP photographer said.

Tuesday night's strike left a hole some three meters in diameter at the centre of the hangar, surrounded by debris ripped from the metal structure by the force of the blast.

More than 130 people were also wounded in the raid on Tajoura, the UN statement added.

An emergency services spokesman Osama Ali told AFP 120 migrants were detained in the hangar which was directly hit by the strike.

Rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble, while dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene.

The head of the centre, Noureddine al-Grifi, said others had been wounded in a neighbouring hangar that was also damaged by the strike.

The five hangars in Tajoura held around 600 migrants and refugees, he said. In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a "heinous crime" and blamed it on the "war criminal Khalifa Haftar".

Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, in early April launched an offensive to take the capital.

The GNA accused pro-Haftar forces of having carried out a "premeditated" and "precise" attack on the migrant centre.

No-one has so far claimed responsibility, but pro-Haftar media reported Tuesday night a "series of air raids" in Tripoli and Tajoura.

The suburb of Tajoura, which has several military sites belonging to pro-GNA armed groups, is regularly targeted in air raids by Haftar's forces.

"Migrants and refugees must NOT be detained; civilians must NOT be a target; Libya is NOT a safe place of return" for migrants and refugees, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, said in a tweet.