One should not condemn attacks on reporters and sponsor those who commit them at the same time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to the Organization of European Security and Co-Operation (OSCE) Michael Carpenter said that the United States condemns any attack on journalists regardless of where they occur. Carpenter made the statement in response to a question about the killing of RIA Novosti reporter Rostislav Zhuravlev by Ukrainian troops via cluster munitions.

"Firstly, 'any attack' has the name of both the victim and the aggressor. The name of the victim is Rostislav Zhuravlev. The name of the aggressor is the Kiev regime. The United States should not hesitate to pronounce these Names out loud. Secondly, one cannot simultaneously condemn attacks on reporters and sponsor those who commit them. In this case, the United States is directly sponsoring the terrorist activities of the 'Kiev gang'. Accordingly, they cannot in any way 'condemn attacks' carried out at their own expense," Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.