Condition Of 6 Blocks At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Stable After Shelling - IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The condition of six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is stable after the recent shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, four IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts carried out the an extensive visit to the ZNPP, following the heavy shelling that took place over the weekend.

"The status of the six reactor units is stable, and the integrity of the spent fuel, the fresh fuel and the low, medium and high-level radioactive waste in their respective storage facilities was confirmed," the statement said.

