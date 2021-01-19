Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after receiving supplies

The physical condition of 11 trapped gold miners in east China's Shandong Province has improved after they received nutritious supplies, rescuers said

BEIJING/, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The physical condition of 11 trapped gold miners in east China's Shandong Province has improved after they received nutritious supplies, rescuers said.

A miner's head injury has been bandaged, and two miners who were very weak are now able to walk, according to Song Xicheng, a member of the rescue and medical team at the site.

The fourth batch of the nutrient solution was delivered to the miners Tuesday morning, in addition to millet congee, thermometers and blankets. Counselors have been in place to boost the miners' confidence, said Song.

Twenty-two miners have been trapped underground following a mine blast on Jan. 10 in Qixia under Yantai City. Eleven of the miners were found Sunday through a drilled channel. They had a phone conversation with rescuers on Monday after a wired telephone was installed underground through the channel.

The conversation revealed that 11 miners were stuck in one section of the gold mine and one person in another, while the whereabouts of the other ten workers are still unknown.