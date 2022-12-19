Condition of Head of Russian House in CAR Is Difficult, He Will Be Evacuated - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The condition of the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR), Dmitry Sytyi, is difficult, it was decided to evacuate him, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik on Monday.

The Russian Embassy said last week that the general director of the Russian House in the car was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

"The state of health is difficult. The doctors are fighting for his live. An emergency evacuation decision was made," the embassy said.