Condition of Injured Head of Russian House in CAR Not Life-Threatening - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The condition of the injured head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) is not life-threatening, the Russian Embassy in the country told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Embassy said that the general director of the Russian House in the car, Dmitry Sytyi, was hospitalized in Bangui after an assassination attempt.

"He has a concussion, he cannot speak. No, there is no threat to life, but they say he lost a lot of blood. We hope that he will survive," the Embassy said.

The diplomatic mission added that measures are being taken to prevent the recurrence of such events in the future.