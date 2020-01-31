Condition of Two Patients Infected With Coronavirus in Russia Stable - Rosbotrebnadzor

The condition of two patients with coronavirus in Russia is stable, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The condition of two patients with coronavirus in Russia is stable, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, told reporters Friday.

"Monitoring allowed us to detect two citizens of the People's Republic of China, one of them was in the territory of the PRC for almost a month - went there on December 28 and returned on January 26, and the second citizen returned about the same period approximately on January 28," Popova said at a briefing.

"The course of the disease was quite mild, in satisfactory condition, both were hospitalized into an infectious diseases ward, in a quarantine box. All necessary measures were taken in a timely manner. All contacts were examined, hospitalized where necessary... As of today, the condition is stable, without any clinical manifestations and without high temperature," she said.

Popova said Russia faced no risk of further coronavirus spreading after the first two cases had been detected yet.