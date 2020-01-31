UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Condition Of Two Patients Infected With Coronavirus In Russia Stable - Rosbotrebnadzor

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 08:11 PM

Condition of Two Patients Infected With Coronavirus in Russia Stable - Rosbotrebnadzor

The condition of two patients with coronavirus in Russia is stable, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, told reporters Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The condition of two patients with coronavirus in Russia is stable, the head of the Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, told reporters Friday.

"Monitoring allowed us to detect two citizens of the People's Republic of China, one of them was in the territory of the PRC for almost a month - went there on December 28 and returned on January 26, and the second citizen returned about the same period approximately on January 28," Popova said at a briefing.

"The course of the disease was quite mild, in satisfactory condition, both were hospitalized into an infectious diseases ward, in a quarantine box. All necessary measures were taken in a timely manner. All contacts were examined, hospitalized where necessary... As of today, the condition is stable, without any clinical manifestations and without high temperature," she said.

Popova said Russia faced no risk of further coronavirus spreading after the first two cases had been detected yet.

Related Topics

Russia China Same January December All

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

40 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

48 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot holds open court

54 seconds ago

Russia Restricts Entry of Chinese Citizens Through ..

58 seconds ago

Federal govt empowered to determine standard, qual ..

10 minutes ago

Integrated energy plan for next 25 years need bein ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.