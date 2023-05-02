(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The terms of the grain deal regarding the Russian agricultural sector have still not been fulfilled, the dialogue will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing a senior Ukrainian source, that negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, with the participation of all parties to the deal are scheduled for May 3.

"Russia's position is well known, you know that the deal was extended for two months at the time... The terms of the deal are not fulfilled in the part that concerns the Russian agricultural sector. The dialogue will continue," Peskov said, answering a question what will Russia's position be if negotiations on the Black Sea deal are held on Wednesday.