UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conditionality Of EU Funds Erroneous, Institutions Need Changes - Italian Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Conditionality of EU Funds Erroneous, Institutions Need Changes - Italian Lawmaker

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) ENOA, Italy, November 19 (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Conditionality of the access to the European funds is an erroneous approach that highlights the need for institutional changes within the EU, Matteo Luigi Bianchi, vice president of the Commission for the EU policies of the Italian chamber of deputies, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Poland and Hungary vetoed the seven-year EU budget, as well as the 750 billion euro ($889 billion) recovery package, in opposition to the budget law clause that ties the availability of the money to the rule of law and respect for democratic standards in recipient countries. Both countries are under the formal EU process over concerns for judicial independence there.

"Conditionality of the provision of funds is something abnormal and undemocratic. Arguing that countries like Poland and Hungary are authoritarian is deeply false and it only hides the desire to uniform all the countries of the European Union with a certain ideological dynamics that is based mainly on the concepts of globalization, multiculturalism and LGBT ideology," Bianchi said.

The budget and the recovery package require the unanimous support of the EU member states.

"The European Union must be an institution in which all European citizens are recognized, even those with conservative values. The big mistake that is being made is that institutions continue to be compromised and predefined by the needs of the progressive left," he added.

According to Bianchi, the European Union should use this moment to review and update its treaties, giving more powers to the regions and territories.

"It would not be foolish to revise the role of the [European] Council, giving more powers to the Committee of the Regions," he said.

The issue of the veto by Hungary and Poland is now expected to be addressed by EU leaders at a video conference on Thursday. A group of countries within the European Union, such as Austria and the Netherlands, see the linkage of the access to the funds with the respect for the rule of law as absolutely necessary.

Related Topics

Budget European Union Independence Austria Italy Poland Netherlands Hungary Chamber Euro Money November All Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Disappointed Sami Aslam decides to withdraw from Q ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 932 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Current account surplus rose further to $382 milli ..

28 minutes ago

US charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan calls on COAS G ..

52 minutes ago

Ohood Al Roumi receives Vice President of UAE Spor ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP joins HCFL alliance to promote AI, innovatio ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.