Conditions For Algerian Presidential Vote 'Not Perfect But Acceptable' - Candidate Benflis

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 10:40 PM

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Conditions for holding the December presidential election in Algeria are "acceptable" on the whole, though they are far from being exemplary, presidential candidate Ali Benflis told Sputnik.

Benflis, 75, ran for president in 2004 and 2014, but was both times defeated by then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. In 2000, Benflis notably headed Bouteflika's presidential campaign and took charge of the country's government that same year.

According to Benflis, he hoped that the upcoming election would be held in an "atmosphere of greater trust, mutual understanding and calm."

"However, I also recognize that the conditions for holding this vote are not perfect but acceptable," he said.

The presidential hopeful noted that if elected, he would seek good relations with neighboring countries, in particular Morocco, with which Algeria has diverging stances on the Western Sahara conflict.

On November 9, the Constitutional Council of Algeria published the final list of candidates who will run for the top office in December. All five registered hopefuls held high posts under Bouteflika - a fact that causes backlash from protesters.

Algeria has been in an acute political crisis since February when then-ailing president Bouteflika announced his bid to seek a fifth term in the office, triggering a wave of anti-government protests. In April, he was finally forced to resign. Upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah took over as interim president and initially set the election for July 4. The vote has been subsequently rescheduled for December 12 after opposition candidates refused to register, demanding that more of the ruling elite step down.

Now, demonstrators are pushing for the December election delay, fearing that the same elite will ascend to power as a result of the vote.

