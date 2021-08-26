UrduPoint.com

Conditions For Russian Journalists Accredited In UK Terrible - Ambassador In London

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:51 PM

Conditions for Russian Journalists Accredited in UK Terrible - Ambassador in London

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC that working and living conditions for Russian journalists accredited in the island nation were terrible

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC that working and living conditions for Russian journalists accredited in the island nation were terrible.

"I have to tell that conditions for our journalists that are staying here are terrible. They cannot visit many events, they cannot open their accounts in ... banks because banks are instructed not to do so," Kelin said.

Commenting on Moscow's recent decision not to extend a BBC correspondent's visa, the diplomat said that the measure was taken in response to a similar move by London � back in 2019, the UK authorities denied visa extension to a Russian journalist and all members of his family after holding their passports under consideration for a year and a half.

"They could not leave because their passports were [held], they could not stay because they were deprived of visa," he noted.

Earlier in August, Russia's broadcaster Rossiya 24 reported that the country's authorities did not extend the work visa of the BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who now must leave the country by August 31. BBC Director General Tim Davie condemned the decision and called it a "direct assault on media freedom."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit London United Kingdom August Visa 2019 Family Media All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.59 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $70.59 a barrel Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam's father challenges bail granted to s ..

Noor Mukadam's father challenges bail granted to six co-accused in murder case

3 minutes ago
 14 million people in Afghanistan could starve with ..

14 million people in Afghanistan could starve without urgent aid, UN food agency ..

2 minutes ago
 PM, WFP official discuss ways for unhindered food ..

PM, WFP official discuss ways for unhindered food supply to Afghans

12 minutes ago
 RCB confiscates six truckload goods during anti-en ..

RCB confiscates six truckload goods during anti-encroachment operation

12 minutes ago
 Here's how the HUAWEI Band 6 changes the game and ..

Here's how the HUAWEI Band 6 changes the game and becomes more than a band!

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.