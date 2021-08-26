Conditions for Russian Journalists Accredited in UK Terrible - Ambassador in London

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC that working and living conditions for Russian journalists accredited in the island nation were terrible

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin said in an interview with the BBC that working and living conditions for Russian journalists accredited in the island nation were terrible.

"I have to tell that conditions for our journalists that are staying here are terrible. They cannot visit many events, they cannot open their accounts in ... banks because banks are instructed not to do so," Kelin said.

Commenting on Moscow's recent decision not to extend a BBC correspondent's visa, the diplomat said that the measure was taken in response to a similar move by London � back in 2019, the UK authorities denied visa extension to a Russian journalist and all members of his family after holding their passports under consideration for a year and a half.

"They could not leave because their passports were [held], they could not stay because they were deprived of visa," he noted.

Earlier in August, Russia's broadcaster Rossiya 24 reported that the country's authorities did not extend the work visa of the BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford, who now must leave the country by August 31. BBC Director General Tim Davie condemned the decision and called it a "direct assault on media freedom."