Conditions for Using F-16 Jets in Ukraine 'Not Ideal' Right Now - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine are not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets at present given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen.

Douglas Sims II said on Thursday.

"The conditions right now, for the employment of the F-16s are probably not ideal. The Russians still possess some air defense capability. They have air capability and the number of F-16s to be provided may not be perfect for what's going on right now," Sims said during a press briefing.