UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conditions In Syria's Government-Held Areas Worse Than Before Islamic State Rise - CENTCOM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Conditions in Syria's Government-Held Areas Worse Than Before Islamic State Rise - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday that the conditions in the government-held parts of Syria are as bad or worse than those areas that led to the rise of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Unfortunately, west of the Euphrates River, in areas that we do not control, where the regime controls ground with the Russian patrons, the conditions are as bad or worse than those that spawned the original rise of ISIS [Islamic State]," McKenzie said via video link during an event at the United States Institute of Peace.

"I am no encouraged by what is happening in the west."

McKenzie said he finds the situation in Syria very concerning, adding that all should be concerned about it.

The CENTCOM commander also said he doubts the Syrian government has any vision to resolve the conflict in the country beyond the existing violence.

The United States maintains deconfliction channel with the Russian military in Syria, but the deconfliction does not go beyond routine notifications of military activities, McKenzie said.

Regarding communication with the Syrian government, there is very little of it, McKenzie added.

Related Topics

Syria Russia ISIS United States Event All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

34 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

34 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

34 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

49 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.