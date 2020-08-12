WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday that the conditions in the government-held parts of Syria are as bad or worse than those areas that led to the rise of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"Unfortunately, west of the Euphrates River, in areas that we do not control, where the regime controls ground with the Russian patrons, the conditions are as bad or worse than those that spawned the original rise of ISIS [Islamic State]," McKenzie said via video link during an event at the United States Institute of Peace.

"I am no encouraged by what is happening in the west."

McKenzie said he finds the situation in Syria very concerning, adding that all should be concerned about it.

The CENTCOM commander also said he doubts the Syrian government has any vision to resolve the conflict in the country beyond the existing violence.

The United States maintains deconfliction channel with the Russian military in Syria, but the deconfliction does not go beyond routine notifications of military activities, McKenzie said.

Regarding communication with the Syrian government, there is very little of it, McKenzie added.