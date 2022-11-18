UrduPoint.com

Conditions Of Surrendered Ukrainian Military Fit Geneva Convention - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Conditions of Surrendered Ukrainian Military Fit Geneva Convention - Moscow

The Ukrainian military, who surrendered this week, are being held in accordance with all the requirements of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The Ukrainian military, who surrendered this week, are being held in accordance with all the requirements of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, videos were circulated on the internet with the massacre of Ukrainian militants over unarmed Russian prisoners of war. The Russian defense ministry stressed that, unlike the militants of the Kiev regime, Russia complies with the provisions of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.

"At the same time, the Ukrainian servicemen, who surrendered this week, are being held in accordance with all the requirements of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War," the ministry said.

