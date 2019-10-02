Conditions Ripe for Normandy Four Summit - French Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

The French Foreign Ministry welcomed on Wednesday the progress made at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine a day earlier, and emphasized that the conditions were now ripe for the Normandy Four summit in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The French Foreign Ministry welcomed on Wednesday the progress made at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine a day earlier, and emphasized that the conditions were now ripe for the Normandy Four summit in Paris

"France welcomes this progress, which was facilitated by the intensive negotiations held in recent weeks within the framework of the Normandy format [meeting] between France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia.

At the moment, there are conditions for holding a meeting of the heads of states in Paris in the Normandy format to achieve progress in the sustainable settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," the ministry's spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, the Contact Group on Ukraine agreed on the so-called "Steinmeier formula," which stipulates that the parties involved should hold free and fair local elections in Donbas under Ukrainian law. In exchange, the region should receive a special self-governance status.