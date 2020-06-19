UrduPoint.com
Confederate Monument Removed In Atlanta Suburb After Court Decision - Reports

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 06:46 PM

Confederate Monument Removed in Atlanta Suburb After Court Decision - Reports

Workers using a construction crane have removed a Confederate monument in Decatur, a suburb of the US city of Atlanta, after a local court decided to relocate the monument in light of the ongoing anti-racist protests, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Workers using a construction crane have removed a Confederate monument in Decatur, a suburb of the US city of Atlanta, after a local court decided to relocate the monument in light of the ongoing anti-racist protests, media reported on Friday.

Last week, a Dekalb County judge ordered that the 30-foot monument at Decatur Square be relocated after municipal authorities had argued it had become a threat to public safety during the recent protests.

According to CNN, on Thursday evening, the workers, surrounded by a large excited and applauding crowd, pulled down the monument, which was erected in 1908 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which is engaged, inter alia, in perpetuating the memory of soldiers of the Confederate States Army.

The killing of African American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May sparked a wave of protests against police brutality and institutionalized racism that have spread to all 50 states and numerous countries worldwide.

As part of the protests, several monuments dedicated to controversial historical figures who took part in the American Civil War were removed either by the decision of local authorities or by the protesters themselves.

The American Civil War was fought on the issue of slavery between the Union and Confederate forces from 1861 to 1865. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in the city of Galveston in the Texas state, with news that the American Civil war ended and slaves had been set free.

