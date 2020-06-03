Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Over COVID-19

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) has declared a state of emergency in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CONAIE head Marlon Vargas said

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) has declared a state of emergency in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CONAIE head Marlon Vargas said.

"In the jungle, across the Ecuadorian Amazon region, we declare a public health emergency until the situation in the communities normalizes," Vargas said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the CONAIE head, as of May 31, there were 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the indigenous population of Ecuador, while 354 people are suspected of being infected.

The death toll from disease stands at 13, while two patients are in critical condition.

Vargas added that the infection was brought to the indigenous communities by companies procuring wood, especially balsa wood, that did not comply with curfews.

According to the CONAIE head, Pastaza province where Quechua, Achuar and Shuar communities reside has been most affected by COVID-19.

The authorities of Ecuador have so far confirmed over 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 3,500 fatalities.