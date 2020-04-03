Conference Call of OPEC+ Ministers Scheduled for April 6 - Russian Energy Minister

The conference call of OPEC+ countries' ministers is preliminarily scheduled for April 6, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The conference call of OPEC+ countries' ministers is preliminarily scheduled for April 6, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

We will continue cooperation with our partners, within the cooperation charter, signed last year, aiming to agree on global oil market stabilization," Novak said at a meeting on global energy markets, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation.