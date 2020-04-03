UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conference Call Of OPEC+ Ministers Scheduled For April 6 - Russian Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Conference Call of OPEC+ Ministers Scheduled for April 6 - Russian Energy Minister

The conference call of OPEC+ countries' ministers is preliminarily scheduled for April 6, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The conference call of OPEC+ countries' ministers is preliminarily scheduled for April 6, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"The conference call of ministers of the OPEC+ countries is preliminarily scheduled for April 6.

We will continue cooperation with our partners, within the cooperation charter, signed last year, aiming to agree on global oil market stabilization," Novak said at a meeting on global energy markets, with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Vladimir Putin April Market

Recent Stories

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

51 minutes ago

Kiev Expects to Draw $5Bln From IMF Into Budget in ..

54 seconds ago

COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restriction ..

55 seconds ago

LTA give 20m rescue package to grassroots tennis

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.