Conference Of Open Skies Treaty Members To Take Place On July 20 - Russian Delegation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:38 PM

Conference of Open Skies Treaty Members to Take Place on July 20 - Russian Delegation

The conference of members of the Treaty on Open Skies, convened due to Russia's withdrawal from the agreement, will take place on July 20, the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The conference of members of the Treaty on Open Skies, convened due to Russia's withdrawal from the agreement, will take place on July 20, the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said on Thursday.

"On July 20, in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article XV of the Open Skies Treaty, a conference of the participating states will be held in order to consider the consequences of Russia's withdrawal from the treaty. The depositories of the treaty, Hungary and Canada, will act as co-chairs," the delegation said in its Telegram channel.

More Stories From World

