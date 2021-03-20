Conference on Afghan Peace in Istanbul to Reinforce Doha Efforts - Ex-Afghan President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The talks on Afghan peace, which were held in Doha, have not reached a dead end, and their results will be boosted by the conference in Turkey, Afghanistan's former President Hamid Karzai told Sputnik

"The talks have not reached a dead end, they continue. The conference in Istanbul will not negate the effort made in Doha but will strengthen it," Karzai said on the sidelines of a high-level meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow.

The conference in Moscow, which took place on Thursday, brought together the Afghan conflicting sides, as well as Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan.

In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

The discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several platforms, including Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020. Turkey plans to host a conference on Afghan peace in April.