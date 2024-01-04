Conference on Common Endocrine Disorders, Pediatric Rare Diseases to be held on January 18-20 in Jeddah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The scientific committee of the conference titled "Update on Common Endocrine Disorders and Pediatric Rare Diseases," to be held in Jeddah from January 18 to 20, has approved 48 working sheets presented by a distinguished group of doctors and speakers.

The conference aims to explore the latest global, Arab, and local advancements in the field of endocrine disorders and pediatric rare diseases.

The scientific program of the conference will comprise four seminars dedicated to pediatric rare diseases, which will be held in the first two days. These seminars will be presented by highly skilled specialized doctors from Saudi Arabia, the UK, the UAE, and Italy.

The conference will offer specialized workshops designed to provide training to healthcare professionals to equip them with the best practices for caring for pediatric diabetes patients and their families.