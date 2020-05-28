The Conference on Disarmament in Geneva has been postponed until the beginning of the next year, and the exact date is yet to be determined, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Conference on Disarmament in Geneva has been postponed until the beginning of the next year, and the exact date is yet to be determined, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations office in Geneva, said on Thursday.

"No direct sessions are being held in Geneva, where the Conference on Disarmament takes place.

Of course, this also has an impact on the activities related to disarmament. The conference that you have mentioned is postponed, as of now, it is delayed until the beginning of the next year, the date has not been determined yet. It is hard to predict when it will be possible to hold it," Gatilov said at an online briefing on Russian diplomats' work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia is trying to maintain talks on disarmament between the five permanent member states of the UN Security Council, Gatilov added.