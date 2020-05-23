UrduPoint.com
Conference On Donbas Resulted In No Decisions, As Kiev Took Destructive Position - Gryzlov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Conference on Donbas Resulted in No Decisions, as Kiev Took Destructive Position - Gryzlov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) No decisions were made following the video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement, as Kiev took a destructive position, Russia's representative in the group Boris Gryzlov said on Friday.

He noted that the subject of the meeting was Kiev's shelling of Luhansk and Donetsk and its consequences.

"The facts were presented about the new destruction of infrastructure, the destruction of residential buildings, new victims from civilian population of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Gryzlov told reporters.

The only thing Kiev relied on today was its initiative to convene an extraordinary meeting of the contact group, he noted.

"At the same time, Kiev took an absolutely destructive position, trying to deny the confirmed facts.

Despite the documented facts of the shelling, Kiev refused to decide on additional measures to comply with the ceasefire," Gryzlov said.

He stressed that according to the results of today's meeting, "no decisions have been made."

"Nevertheless, the responsibility of the Kiev side is clearly fixed. The situation in Donbas remains extremely tense. To change it, it is important to urgently take and implement additional measures to comply with the ceasefire. These are measures that Kiev has been sabotaging for several months. When representatives of Donbas urged to continue work on additional measures to comply with the ceasefire, the Ukrainian delegation left the meeting," Gryzlov said.

