Conference On Libya Continues In Berlin, Turkey Represented By Foreign Minister - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Conference on Libya Continues in Berlin, Turkey Represented by Foreign Minister - Source

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) The international conference on Libyan crisis continues in the German capital, with Turkey having changed its representative to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a source in the German Cabinet told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The conference continues.

Turkey is represented by the minister of foreign affairs, Cavusoglu," the source said.

Initially, Turkey was represented by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Sunday, representatives from a number of countries and organizations, including Russia, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, the European Union and the United Nations are meeting in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict in the North African country.

More Stories From World

