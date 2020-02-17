Conference on Russian Foreign Policy in 2020 to Take Place in Nice on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A conference on the Russian foreign policy in 2020 is set to begin on Monday, February 17, in the French city of Nice.

According to L'Observatoire, the analysis center of the France-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the conference will be divided into two round tables; the first one on Russia's responses to international crises, and the second one on issues of legal and international politics in relation to Ukraine and the post-Soviet region.

The conference will be moderated by Anne-Sophie Millet-Devalle, a professor of the Cote d'Azur University, and Igor Delanoe, the deputy director of L'Observatoire.