UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conference On Russian Foreign Policy In 2020 To Take Place In Nice On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Conference on Russian Foreign Policy in 2020 to Take Place in Nice on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) A conference on the Russian foreign policy in 2020 is set to begin on Monday, February 17, in the French city of Nice.

According to L'Observatoire, the analysis center of the France-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the conference will be divided into two round tables; the first one on Russia's responses to international crises, and the second one on issues of legal and international politics in relation to Ukraine and the post-Soviet region.

The conference will be moderated by Anne-Sophie Millet-Devalle, a professor of the Cote d'Azur University, and Igor Delanoe, the deputy director of L'Observatoire.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nice Chamber February 2020 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

4 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

1 hour ago

Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

1 hour ago

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches new strategy focusing on ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.