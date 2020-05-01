(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The share of the French nationals who trust the government's ability to successfully deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic has fallen for the first time to 39 percent since the start of the outbreak after the authorities revealed their strategy to exit the coronavirus-fueled lockdown, according to the special opinion survey CoviDirect carried out by the OpinionWay company for Les Echos media outlet that was published on Thursday.

CoviDirect, launched on March 23, provides daily monitoring of the French public opinion during the coronavirus crisis.

After the lockdown exit plan was presented by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday, 59 percent of French nationals said on Thursday that they did not trust the government's efforts to offset the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic, which was a 2 percent increase in the past day and a surge of 7 percent in 48 hours.

The outlet also suggested that distrust for President Emmanuel Macron was growing.

The survey also showed that the level of trust in the government was only 38 percent among workers and employees, who are afraid of returning to work for health reasons, as well as fear job losses due to the economic shock caused by the pandemic. As for managers and highly-skilled professionals, 49 percent have confidence in the government.