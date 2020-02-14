UrduPoint.com
Confidence In Late Ex-Moscow's Mayor Luzhkov Restored, Memory To Be Honored - Kremlin

Confidence in Late Ex-Moscow's Mayor Luzhkov Restored, Memory to Be Honored - Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that confidence in late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov has been undoubtedly restored and his memory will be honored

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that confidence in late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov has been undoubtedly restored and his memory will be honored.

In 2010, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev fired the long-time mayor due to inefficient management and the appalling level of corruption in the capital. Medvedev signed the decree ordering Luzhkov's dismissal, citing a "loss of confidence." Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recommended that the Moscow government consider installing a memorial plaque on the house where the ex-mayor lived and that Moscow City Government University of Management be named in Luzhkov's honor.

"Certainly, confidence has been restored. In this case, it is a matter of tribute to the contribution that Yuri [Luzhkov] had made to the development of the main region of our country - Moscow. Of course, it would be unreasonable to renounce this heritage and therefore we must give credit to it to preserve the memory of Luzhkov. The resident spoke about this," Peskov told reporters when asked if immortalizing the ex-mayor's memory meant restoring confidence in him.

Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 83 in the German city of Munich where he underwent invasive heart surgery.

