Confirmed Coronavirus Infections in Canada Exceed 100 - Ottawa

The number of confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Canada has increased to 103, updated government data revealed on Thursday

According to Health Canada, there are 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario, 39 cases in British Columbia, 14 cases in Alberta and 7 cases in Quebec.

According to Health Canada, there are 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province of Ontario, 39 cases in British Columbia, 14 cases in Alberta and 7 cases in Quebec.

On Wednesday, Canada's public health agency announced that a Canadian recently repatriated from the Grand Princess cruise ship has tested positive for the presence of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu testified before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday and said that between 30 and 70 percent of Canadians could eventually be infected with COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of cases of infections worldwide has surpassed 126,000 and more than 4,600 people have died from the disease. However, about 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.