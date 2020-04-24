UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Approach 43,000 With 2,200 Fatalities - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Canada Approach 43,000 With 2,200 Fatalities - Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased by nearly 2,000 in the past 24 hours to 42,750, updated figures from Canada's Public Health Agency revealed on Friday.

The COVID-19-related death toll rose to 2,197, the data also showed.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada, accounting for more than half of all confirmed cases - 21,838 - and 1,243 deaths.

The dire situation in long-term health care facilities across Canada also remains in the national spotlight.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the situation in long-term care homes is unacceptable, adding that the country is failing its elderly population.

The crisis in care facilities has prompted Quebec and Ontario to request additional military assistance from the Federal government.

The military has already honored three requests from Quebec, including two deployments of the Canadian Rangers to two northern communities in the province.

Half of the reported deaths in Canada have been attributed to care homes, according to health officials.

The alarming trend in long-term care facilities prompted officials to revise their mortality projections last week, although data released this week revealed that the death toll exceeded those projections as well.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 192,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Rangers Canada Ontario Justin Trudeau March All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

2 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

2 hours ago

'Dummy patients of Coronavirus’

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.