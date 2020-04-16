UrduPoint.com
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Canada Near 29,000, Death Tally Exceeds 1,000 - Health Agency

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has ticked up to 28,899, while the virus-related death toll rose to 1,048, Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has ticked up to 28,899, while the virus-related death toll rose to 1,048, Public Health Agency data revealed on Thursday.

Long-term care homes have sounded the alarm in recent days about the deteriorating conditions inside the facilities. Dozens of reported outbreaks in care homes across Canada prompted Federal officials to issue guidelines to protect them. Officials have warned that the disconcerting picture in these facilities could give rise to projected death rates.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in Canada as provincial authorities have confirmed 14,860 cases of the disease and 487 deaths.

Canadian Rangers will be deployed in Quebec after the province requested help, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Wednesday.

According to projections from Canada's Public Health Agency, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 2.1 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, of which close to 140,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

