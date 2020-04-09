UrduPoint.com
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In New Jersey Exceed 51,000 With 1,700 Deaths - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the US state of New Jersey has exceeded 51,000 with 1,700 deaths related to the disease, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We have received another 3,748 positive tests, pushing our statewide total to 51,027," Murphy said. "And since yesterday, we are reporting an additional 198 deaths.

And, with adjustments, given further investigations, our statewide total of deaths is now 1,700."

Murphy pointed out that the number of New Jersey residents who have died as a result of contracting the virus is more than double the number of state residents killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Out of the total number of residents who contracted the virus, 7,363 are hospitalized and 1,523 are being treated in intensive care units, Murphy added.

