Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in New Jersey Rise to 54,588, Death Toll Reaches 1,932 - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of the confirmed novel coronavirus (CVOID-19) cases in the US state of New Jersey has increased to 54,588 on Friday, while the death toll has risen to 1,932, Governor Phil Murphy said in a press briefing.

"Since yesterday's briefing, we have been notified we have 3,627 more residents who have received positive test results.

So that puts our statewide total at 54,588," Murphy said. "We also know that we have lost another 233 of our fellow residents since yesterday, and that total number now stands at 1,932."

Murphy also said that 7,570 patients had been hospitalized, of which 1,679 are receiving medical assistance in intensive care units.

According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the United States has exceeded 460,000, with 16,703 deaths.