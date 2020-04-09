UrduPoint.com
Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases In Canada Exceed 19,700 - Public Health Agency

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Canada has increased to 19,774, while the death toll stands at 461, updated data from the country's Public Health Agency revealed on Thursday

With 10,031 cases, the province of Quebec continues to lead Canada in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Ontario has recorded the most deaths due to the novel coronavirus - 200 - despite concerns that Canada's most populous province's low per-capita testing rate may be undermining the accuracy of the data.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which almost 90,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

