Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases In Canada Exceed 20,000 - Public Health Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:56 PM

Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases in Canada Exceed 20,000 - Public Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has risen to 21,243, Public Health Agency data revealed on Friday.

The Canadian virus-related death toll climbed to 531 from 461 on Thursday.

The province of Quebec continues to lead Canada with 10,912 confirmed COVID-19 infections. Officials have attributed the spike to Quebec's increased testing capacity.

Ontario has recorded the most deaths due to the novel coronavirus - 222. Concerns are also mounting that Canada's most populous province's low per-capita testing rate may be undermining the accuracy of the data.

Canadian officials have stressed that the coming days and weeks will be crucial in the fight to stem the spread of the virus as warmer spring temperatures and major religious holidays approach.

According to projections from the country's Public Health Agency, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the pandemic, at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population. Data also revealed that between 22,580 and 31,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 1.62 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 97,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

