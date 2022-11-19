Confiscating 'Russian Houses' Based on UN Resolution Impossible - Rossotrudnichestvo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) There is no threat of "Russian Houses" in Europe getting confiscated after the adoption of the UN resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine, Yevgeny (Evgeny) Primakov, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry's international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted in favor of the resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation mechanism for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine during its special military operation.

Moscow opposed the resolution as a legally non-binding document. The Kremlin also accused Western countries of trying to steal Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves for reparations, and pledged to do everything possible to return the seized assets.

"Almost everywhere Russian Houses have diplomatic immunity, they are formally part of the embassies. If they (the European authorities) take away embassy property, then this will be a conflict of a different level. I don't see it getting to this," Primakov told Sputnik.