UrduPoint.com

Confiscating 'Russian Houses' Based On UN Resolution Impossible - Rossotrudnichestvo

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Confiscating 'Russian Houses' Based on UN Resolution Impossible - Rossotrudnichestvo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) There is no threat of "Russian Houses" in Europe getting confiscated after the adoption of the UN resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine, Yevgeny (Evgeny) Primakov, who heads the Russian Foreign Ministry's international cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted in favor of the resolution calling for the creation of a repatriation mechanism for damages caused by Russia to Ukraine during its special military operation.

Moscow opposed the resolution as a legally non-binding document. The Kremlin also accused Western countries of trying to steal Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves for reparations, and pledged to do everything possible to return the seized assets.

"Almost everywhere Russian Houses have diplomatic immunity, they are formally part of the embassies. If they (the European authorities) take away embassy property, then this will be a conflict of a different level. I don't see it getting to this," Primakov told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Immunity Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2022

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th November 2022

46 minutes ago
 President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's dea ..

President, PM grieved over Mufti Rafi Usmani's death

10 hours ago
 Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAP ..

Imran concealing facts about Toshakhana gifts: SAPM

10 hours ago
 England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' a ..

England's Sinckler excited by 'massive occasion' against All Blacks

10 hours ago
 RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA ..

RUSADA Membership Will Not Be Restored Until WADA Conditions Fully Met - WADA Ch ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.