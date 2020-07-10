UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conflict-hit Libya To Restart Oil Operations: State Firm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:31 PM

Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations: state firm

The Libyan National Oil Company announced Friday the resumption of oil production and exports after a nearly six-month shutdown due to conflict dividing the country

Tripoli, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Libyan National Oil Company announced Friday the resumption of oil production and exports after a nearly six-month shutdown due to conflict dividing the country.

"The NOC has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya," the company said in a statement, adding that production will take time to return to previous levels.

"The increase in production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17," the statement said.

Libya, which has the biggest proven reserves of crude in Africa, is torn between the rival powers of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and strongman Khalifa Haftar, who rules over the east and part of the south.

Since January, groups loyal to Haftar, who was pushing an offensive to seize the capital, have been blocking the production and export of oil from the country's most important fields and terminals, claiming they want a fair distribution of the oil revenues managed by Tripoli.

The NOC had invoked force majeure in response -- a measure used in exceptional circumstances that allows the NOC to be exonerated from liability in the event of non-compliance with oil delivery contracts.

NOC boss Mustafa Sanalla welcomed the resumption of oil production, saying: "We are very glad finally to be able to take this important step to national recovery," according to the statement.

A first ship was due to start loading crude from the oil port Al-Sidra in the east of the country, the statement added.

The NOC had recently reported talks, "supervised by the United Nations and the United States", to allow the resumption of production, the halt of which caused losses of more than $6.5 billion, according to the company.

Oil exports are the source of almost all state revenue in Libya, which has been mired in chaos since the ouster and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports Company Oil Noc Tripoli United States Libya January Dictator Event All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdul Razak Dawood asks exporters of surgical mask ..

16 minutes ago

IHC seeks reply from interior ministry on petition ..

34 minutes ago

Inauguration Of Ten New Covid-19 Rapid Response Un ..

42 minutes ago

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

48 minutes ago

Women's tennis says no 'final decision' by China o ..

2 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.