Conflict In Donbas Could Be Settled In 1 Year If Sides Stick To Agreements - Moscow

Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:21 PM

Conflict in Donbas Could Be Settled in 1 Year If Sides Stick to Agreements - Moscow



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The conflict in Donbas could be settled within a year if the sides commit to agreements, Dmitry Kozak, Russia's deputy chief of the presidential executive office, said on Thursday.

"In terms of resolving the conflict in practice, I think that it could be settled in a year ... in case of acting consistently and committing to the previous agreements," Kozak said during a press conference in Moscow.

According to him, Kiev does not wish to start a full-scale war in Donbas, instead going for "PR stunts accompanied by the imitation of a military threat.

"

Donbas has been witnessing an escalation over past weeks. On Wednesday Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said that the situation on the contact line was deteriorating. On Monday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joining NATO is the only way for the country to put an end to the conflict. In response, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said that Ukraine's accession to the alliance would only exacerbate the situation.

