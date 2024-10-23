Conflict In Lebanon Could Cause 9.2% Drop In GDP In 2024: UN
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Fighting in Lebanon could further destabilize the country's economy, already devastated by years of crisis, the UN warned Wednesday, predicting a 9.2 percent drop in GDP in 2024 if the conflict continues
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Fighting in Lebanon could further destabilize the country's economy, already devastated by years of crisis, the UN warned Wednesday, predicting a 9.2 percent drop in GDP in 2024 if the conflict continues.
After a year of border skirmishes, Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah are now engaging in open conflict. Late last month, Israel launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon.
"The scale of the military engagement, the geopolitical context, the humanitarian impact and the economic fallout in 2024 are expected to be much greater than in 2006," when the last Israel-Hezbollah war erupted, the UN Development Programme said in an initial evaluation of the economic impact on Lebanon.
"The escalating hostilities in Lebanon in 2024 strike while Lebanon is already weakened by years of political, economic, and social crises," it said.
Lebanon's GDP contracted by 28 percent between 2018 and 2021, and the Lebanese pound lost more than 98 percent of its value, sparking hyperinflation and a significant loss of purchasing power, the report said.
Despite all that, the situation seemed to have stabilized in 2022 and 2023, and the UN agency had predicted 3.6 percent growth in 2024, Kawthar Dara, an economist in the UNDP country office in Lebanon, told AFP.
But if the fighting persists until the end of the year, "GDP is projected to decline by 9.2%," she added, citing two main reasons -- companies unable to do business because of Israeli air strikes, and capital destruction, from factories to roads.
The conflict, which has intensified since September 23, "threatens to further destabilize Lebanon's already fragile economy," and lead to a "prolonged economic downturn."
"Even if it ends in 2024, the consequences of the escalation of hostilities in Lebanon are expected to persist for years," the UNDP report said.
Without "substantial" international support, Lebanon's economic outlook is "grim," with GDP expected to contract by 2.28 percent in 2025 and another 2.43 percent in 2026.
And while in 2006, economic activity quickly resumed along with reconstruction, this time, "the dynamic is totally different," Dara said, expressing concern about the willingness of international donors to come to Lebanon's aid again.
The UN agency said in its report that with living conditions severely diminished, "it is imperative for the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian relief support," along with development assistance for longer-term recovery.
Recent Stories
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters
Kohat cracks down on illegal petroleum sales
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre
Faez Isa made historic contributions to justice system: Rana Sana
Time is nearer when Kashmiris will succeed in getting IIOJK territory freed from ..
Education Ministry awaits Finance Div’s funding for appointing psychologists a ..
PPP leaders pay tribute to Nusrat Bhutto for restoration of democracy
CM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
RWU hosts peace, tolerance awareness session
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly
More Stories From World
-
Four killed, 14 injured in terror attack at Turkish aerospace headquarters12 minutes ago
-
'The whole city shook': Israel pounds Lebanon's ancient Tyre16 minutes ago
-
Conflict in Lebanon could cause 9.2% drop in GDP in 2024: UN9 minutes ago
-
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly9 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier's party29 minutes ago
-
Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in eastern town32 seconds ago
-
US existing home sales slip in September to near 14-year low29 minutes ago
-
US says 'now is the time' to end Gaza war3 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 14 hurt in attack at Turkey defence firm3 minutes ago
-
Bomb scare forces evacuation of major UK airport3 minutes ago
-
Dutch farmers face growing dung heap crisis3 minutes ago
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point3 hours ago