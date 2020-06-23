UrduPoint.com
Conflict In Libya In Tense Stage, Country Flooded With Arms - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The conflict in Libya is in a very tense stage, the country is being flooded with weapons, the head of the Department of International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik.

"At the moment, the Libyan conflict is in a very tense stage and additionally flooding the country with arms, of course, makes it difficult to move to peaceful settlement as agreed in the UN. The arms are delivered to Libya by the sea, in particular," the diplomat said.

