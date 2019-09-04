Conflict in Libya May Be More Difficult to Resolve Than Syrian Crisis - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The ongoing situation in Libya might represent a more complicated conflict to resolve that the Syrian one, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Libya is a very difficult puzzle," Nebeniza told reporters. "It is a difficult dossier, it is, maybe, more difficult in a way than the Syrian one."

However, Nebeniza said that if the international community manages to find a way out of the Libyan conflict, such an outcome will make it easier to solve the crisis in the Sahel region and beyond.

Only a political process will stabilize the situation in the North African country, and a military solution is unacceptable, Nebenzia added.

After US-supported Islamic extremists toppled and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya ceased to function as a unified state. Since, two rival governments have split the country in half: the Libyan National Army (LNA) controls the eastern part of the country and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) controls the western part.