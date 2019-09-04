UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conflict In Libya May Be More Difficult To Resolve Than Syrian Crisis - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Conflict in Libya May Be More Difficult to Resolve Than Syrian Crisis - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The ongoing situation in Libya might represent a more complicated conflict to resolve that the Syrian one, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Libya is a very difficult puzzle," Nebeniza told reporters. "It is a difficult dossier, it is, maybe, more difficult in a way than the Syrian one."

However, Nebeniza said that if the international community manages to find a way out of the Libyan conflict, such an outcome will make it easier to solve the crisis in the Sahel region and beyond.

Only a political process will stabilize the situation in the North African country, and a military solution is unacceptable, Nebenzia added.

After US-supported Islamic extremists toppled and killed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya ceased to function as a unified state. Since, two rival governments have split the country in half: the Libyan National Army (LNA) controls the eastern part of the country and the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) controls the western part.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Russia Split Libya Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

1 hour ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

1 hour ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

2 hours ago

UN Special Envoy Pedersen Invited to Participate i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.