Conflict in Tigray Region to Conclude in Near Future - Ethiopian Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The ongoing conflict in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray will come to a conclusion in the near future, Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau, the Ethiopian ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik in an interview.

The ambassador, who called the Ethiopian military's clashes with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) a "law enforcement operation," said that the Ethiopian government would not allow for the conflict to be drawn out over a long period of time.

"Law enforcement measures will be finished soon. It will be completed soon ... It is difficult to say whether today or tomorrow, but we don't allow for it to be extended for a long time. We have to finish it very soon and get back to our normal activities," Aargau said.

The ambassador added that Addis Ababa will keep the situation in Tigray under control, and not allow for the conflict to spread across the region.

"The government carefully manages its law enforcement. Every measure that is taken by the government is with full care for civilians and it is well controlled, so it will not go out of the region," Aargau remarked.

Almost all major towns in the Tigray region, except for the capital of Mek'ele, are currently under the Ethiopian military's control, the ambassador added.

The TPLF has stood firmly against a series of major reforms proposed since Abiy Ahmed took office as prime minister back in 2018, Aargau said, adding that the government has tried to bring the organization to the negotiating table many times.

"The government tried so many times to bring them to the negotiating table. They refused, they rejected ... There is no chance to sit with them for negotiations now. This law enforcement [operation] will continue until the government brings them to justice," the ambassador stated.

The Ethiopian government considers the ongoing operation in Tigray to be an internal matter and Addis Ababa is not looking to "internationalize" the conflict, Aargau stated.

The conflict in the Tigray region flared up on November 4 after the Ethiopian government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base. Government troops have made significant gains, prompting Ahmed on Monday to issue TPLF fighters a 72-hour ultimatum to surrender.

The United Nations has called on the Ethiopian government to ensure the protection of citizens in the region.